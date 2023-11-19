Tom Ford on Comparing His Peak to The Beatles

Tom Ford recently opened up about his cultural influence peak as an international fashion icon in the 1990s and early 2000s.

In a recent interview with GQ, the 62-year-old American fashion designer and filmmaker was a creative director of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent before ultimately leaving and creating his very own luxury fashion brand.

“I had a 10-year run. And I think that’s all you get. A PR person would tell me not to say that. But that was where I moved the needle culturally. I was in my 30s and early 40s,” he shared.

Ford added,

“How many years will Taylor have it?,” referring to Taylor Swift’s current peak as a singer-songwriter.

He further compared his peak to the iconic English rock band The Beatles, whose music spanned from from 1962 to 1970.

“I mean, the Beatles. When you actually go back and look at how long they existed, it was like seven years, eight years. Nothing,” the fashion designer stated.

He continued,

“I mean, if you get that much time — that’s amazing.”

Aside from being a fashion icon, Ford also wrote, produced and directed the films ‘A Single Man’ in 2009 and ‘Nocturnal Animals’ in 2016, which both did well at the box office.

