Tom Ford Opens Up About His Coming Out Story

In a recent interview with Vogue‘s Liam Hess, world-renowned fashion designer, Tom Ford, shared a more in depth story of his career, sexuality and relationships.

Despite his love for clothes, Ford revealed that it wasn’t initially his childhood dream. “Unlike many fashion designers, designing clothes was not something that I had dreamt of as a small child. I was indeed obsessed with clothes and very, very particular about what I wore and did often give my mother—and in fact my entire family—advice (instructions, really!) about how to dress and wear their hair. I guess looking back at my childhood it was inevitable that I would one day be drawn to fashion as a career.”

The 60-year-old fashion designer also shared how he realized his sexuality saying, “As for understanding that I was gay, it wasn’t really something that I figured out until my late teens, but then looking back at my childhood it all made sense, and I realized that I had actually had crushes on many of my best friends. However, I had girlfriends throughout high school, felt that I was in love with them, and had a great sex life.”

Ford further stated, “Even occasionally after I began dating men, I continued to sleep with women off and on, and while definitely gay, I am someone for whom sex is an expression of affection and love. I simply fall in love with men most of the time.”

The fashion icon and the late Richard Buckley spent 35 years together, and they have a son named Jack.

With regards to coming out, Ford had a positive impression on it sharing, “I was very, very lucky: Coming to terms with my sexuality was a smooth transition for me, and I owe that to the struggle that all of the gay men and women who came before me had to endure. I was living in New York and my friends were all quite liberal and in the arts, and so I did not actually ever have to “come out,” so to speak, as I was never really in the closet. My parents were very accepting, and in New York, being gay or bisexual was considered kind of cool—or at least it was with my circle of friends…”

He also voiced out his hope for a more accepting society in this day and age. “I hope and pray that we manage to keep moving forward in our acceptance of individuality and of everyone’s right to live their lives in an open and honest way—and to have the freedom to love whomever they choose,” Ford concluded.

Source: Vogue.com