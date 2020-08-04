Tom Goss Details His Love Of Bears In Sexy New Video — Watch

Talented singer Tom Goss hasn’t been shy about showing off his love of bears from a visual and vocal standpoint for years. He continues with that trend in his latest music video “Nerdy Bear” which was released on Tuesday, August 4.

The near 4-minute clip pays homage to the subset of plus-sized gay men that enjoy super heroes, play video games and wear cute glasses with clever graphic tees. It’s a pop track, with a big, snappy sound and an infectious melody.

Tom manages to show off his basketball dribbling skills during the footage and he even pulls off a bit of drag, appearing in several scenes as Princess Peach from the Mario Brothers video game. It’s cute and sexy to witness all at the same time.

Tom knows how to pick the guys he works with in his videos and his newest is no exception. Jason Villegas, who also goes by Chubby Tanuki on Instagram, is the handsome model seen throughout “Nerdy Bear”.

Tom previously featured Looking and Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese in his 2019 music video “La Bufadora”. The clip had a much different tone compared to “Nerdy Bear” as it tackled domestic violence in a very powerful way.