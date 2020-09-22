Tom Hardy is Turning Into The Daddy of Our Dreams in These Hot New Pics

I think we can all agree that Tom Hardy is universally one of the hottest celebrities out there. He was actually ranked as the sexiest father in the world earlier this year amid some stiff (hehe) competition that included David Beckham, Idris Elba and Chris Hemsworth. Woof!

Speaking of daddies, the Taboo star is starting to look more and more like one (even though he’s already a dad) thanks to his salt and pepper beard that he’s been sporting recently.

Tom was seen out and about in London on Tuesday where he grabbed a large coffee in an outfit that included a pair of skintight pants (see the pics HERE).

He’s been the name on everyone’s lips lately thanks to all the rumors surrounding him replacing Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. The Vulcan Reporter claimed that he’s the one who will be taking on the iconic film role after his fellow Brit excelled as him in movies like Skyfall.

The announcement will reportedly be made when Craig’s final 007 film, No Time to Die, is released this November although there could be a further delay if the Coronavirus pandemic forces movie theaters to close once again.

In the meantime, take a look at Tom in all his glory here.