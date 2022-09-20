Tom Hardy Wins a Real-Life Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The Tom Hardy we know and love has starred in hit films including ‘Mad Max,’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ and of course, ‘Venom,’ but he has also recently been showcasing his skills in martial arts competitions, which is honestly quite impressive.

The 45-year-old English actor is a high-level Blue Belt holder in Jiu-Jitsu, and he entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship, which was held on Saturday at Oakgrove School in Milton Keynes.

So Tom Hardy won a martial arts tournament? pic.twitter.com/sNZTZaOKdP — ⛓ian⛓ (@Ian_Face) September 19, 2022

As reported my MK Citizen, Hardy expertly floored his opponents, and he ultimately became the winner in his section of the martial arts competition. The event was organized by Ultimate Martial Arts Championships, and its spokesperson has nothing but positive words to say about the actor.

“Tom was a really nice guy. Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him. It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event,” the spokesman stated.

Prior to his recent win, Hardy also attended unannounced at the charity REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton, which aimed to raise money for military personnel and first responders who are dealing with physical and mental health issues.

In the end, the ‘Venom’ actor won gold during the charity Jiu-Jitsu competition. Hardy began learning basic martial arts in 2011 for his role as a marine turned fighter in the film ‘Warrior,’ and he also trained for mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing.

Source: miltonkeynes.co.uk