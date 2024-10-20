Tom Holland Launches New Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand: BERO Brewing

Our favorite neighborhood hero, Tom Holland, first bravely admitted to beginning his sobriety journey back in January 2022, which he dubbed “Dry January.” The multi-talented actor revealed that he had struggled with alcohol, sharing how drinking was taking control of his life. Two years later, Tom is still sober and excited to share his passion project with fans—a new premium non-alcoholic beer brand called ‘BERO Brewing.’ Get it? Beer + zero = BERO.

Tom shared that the brand has been a year in the making, and he couldn’t be prouder to finally introduce it to his fans. On Tom’s Instagram, he posted a fun video ad featuring himself playing various sports and hanging out with friends, all while enjoying a can of BERO–a “near beer” that “contains less than 0.5% alc/vol.” On the website, Tom shared:

“With BERO, I felt there was so much opportunity, not just to create a fantastic beer, but to also make a product that makes it simpler to live your best life.”

Being authentic and staying out of the limelight is no easy task when you’re as popular as Tom Holland. During his appearance on Rich Roll’s podcast, Tom shared his approach to promoting his newest brand, focusing on what consumers will gain from choosing his non-alcoholic drinks. He told Rich Roll:

“The language with alcohol-free drinks is always about what they’re lacking, and what we [BERO Brewery’ want to promote is what you’re gaining. That’s why we’re coining this idea of a life enriched”

“Just because there’s less alcohol in it, doesn’t mean it’s less [of] a beer. It’s brewed the same. It’s the same ingredients. It’s just ever so slightly different.”

“You can thrive while sober.” Tom says. He believes in the message, he believes in the story, and he’s passionate about an alcohol-free life, and if you’re ready to try it, you can order a pack from the website. Currently, there are three varieties, and with Tom’s passion for this project, we’ll be sure to expect more from our friendly neighborhood Brit.