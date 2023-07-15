Tom Holland’s ‘Crowded Room’ Has Actor in Gay Scene In Lastest Episode

Excuse me. Tom Holland did WHAT in a bathroom stall?

For the sake of this post, I would like to start by separating fact from fiction. Just so we’re all very clear, Tom Holland did not have sexual intercourse with a male in a bathroom stall before following him home for some drugs and blowjobs. His character in The Crowded Room sure as hell did, though!

Advertisement

The moment is not-so-surprisingly going viral on social media.

If you have Twitter, you can watch the entire scene in full just below. Reminder that it is somewhat NSFW.

tom holland cruising a gay bar and taking bbc in the crowded room >> pic.twitter.com/GOkqZ9qNGO — quinn (@outtaminds) July 14, 2023

Advertisement

If you have TikTok, you can watch the moment below, but it stops just before the juicy action starts.

In The Crowded Room, the 27-year-old actor most known for playing Spider-Man in the MCU takes on the role of Danny Sullivan – a man living with multiple personality disorder. When he is investigated for a heinous shooting spree, his past and present collide in a series of unsettling flashbacks. Did he do the deed? I mean the shooting, not the butt stuff…

Advertisement

The first eight episodes of The Crowded Room are streaming on Apple TV with the final two episodes set to debut every Friday.

This is credited as Holland’s first role as producer behind-the-scenes and also the one that disturbed him so much that he announced a yearlong break from Hollywood.

Hope you’re healing well, Holland…

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on his first gay sex scene? In my opinion, I didn’t dig it that much. I think part of his overall appeal is the boy-next-door charm… which is very much lacking here! I’d much rather turn a straight edge guy into a sex fiend than have someone that’s already completely off the rails. But that’s just my preference!

Source: Marca