Tom Holland Shares Ripped Muscles with Men’s Health Magazine

It’s been a while. Tom Holland shouldn’t have kept you waiting. But he’s here now. (This is a Britney Spears reference, by the way.)

Despite co-starring in the West End revival of Romeo & Juliet, it was relatively quiet on the Tom Holland front in 2024. This was, of course, due to the Hollywood hunk taking some much-needed time away from the limelight after his Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room.

But that’s all about to change… as an unofficial preview of the Spider Man star has leaked on the internet as the cover story of Men’s Health Magazine. And with it comes a slew of shirtless content and body-ody goodness.

I can’t help to feel like someone’s getting fired because I don’t think this was supposed to be announced and available to view yet. However, the internet took it and ran with it, and I don’t think anyone is complaining!

While Tom Holland’s body is obviously undeniable, drool-inducing and sculpted by the gods, I actually think I’d enjoy him more with a little bit of body fat. He’s fine, fine, fine regardless, though.

The 28-year-old England native is aiming to return to the entertainment industry in 2025. Up next he will star in Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey remake and race car biopic American Speed. He’s also slated to shoot several movies for the MCU including Spider Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday.

Now I actually have a reason to buy a hard copy of a magazine.

Here’s hoping the mental health break did Tom Holland well. I don’t know him in person, obviously, but he seems like he’s untouched by the evils of Hollywood. And I genuinely hope he stays on the right path and continues to enjoy the life he created.

And, ya know, I hope he keeps providing more shirtless content…

Source: Men’s Health Magazine