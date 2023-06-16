Tom Holland Reacts to Compliments on His Viral Rihanna Performance

Tom Holland has done a number of remarkable portrayals in his acting career so far — the most prominent one being Spider-Man. Despite that, he recently revealed that he gets the most compliments for his viral performance of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” on the ‘Lip Sync Battle’.

“It is an interesting one. Because I’ve really worked hard in my career and I’ve really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I’m incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for,” the 27-year-old English actor revealed in his new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Holland appeared on the show back in 2017, and he went up against ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Zendaya. His viral performance started with “Singin’ in the Rain,” then transitioned to Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” Not to mention, he was wearing a bustier and fishnet stockings, just like RiRi in her MV.

Moreover, the actor shared that he didn’t give a second thought about wearing the iconic outfit, which was put together by a costume designer.

“I don’t give a f**k. I’ve grown up in the most non-toxic-masculine environment possible. I didn’t realize what I was doing was so forward-thinking. I was just like, ‘Yeah, f**k it, I’ll put some fishnets on and dance in the rain. That’ll be really fun. I don’t care,'” he expressed.

Holland looks at the lip sync performance as a fond memory, recalling:

“I’m proud of it. I like that it left a lasting impact. It was an amazing time. My life was changing before my eyes. Spider-Man was coming out. I was on the up. I was getting offers and turning them down for the first time, which was really crazy… I was finally at that stage where I could say, ‘Can I bring my friends?’ And they’d say, ‘Yeah.'”

However, he also admitted:

“You’d never catch me doing that now. Just because I don’t want to do a f***ing TV show that I don’t need to do. I’d rather go and play golf and live my little private life.”

You can watch Holland and Zendaya’s viral ‘Lip Sync Battle’ appearance here:

