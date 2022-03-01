Tom Holland Tells Who Almost Talked Him Out Of This Performance

Spider-Man No Way Home star Tom Holland recently spoke about one of the most iconic moments in pop culture of the last decade. In 2017 The Impossible star signed on for Lip Sync Battle with his co-star Zendaya. What came from that performance has been seen a whopping 121 million times. (Personally, this performance along with Anne Hathaway’s Wrecking Ball number are my top two LSB moments.)

Related: Tom Holland shows off his rippling six-pack abs

Holland, 24, recently told British GQ that one person was desperate for him not to go through with the scheduled performance: his father Dominic,

“My dad always taught me when I was younger and coming up in the business that you want to get famous as slowly as possible. I think that’s why he was so worried. And he’d tell me the same thing today I am sure: ‘Pace yourself, you’ve got a long career ahead of you.'”

We already talk about it often but do we talk about it enough? How Tom Holland did so much to dismantle toxic masculinity with one lil Lip Sync Battle performance that he taped BEFORE his first Spider-Man movie came out. BEFORE the full security of mega fame. pic.twitter.com/Xn0UOUovTW — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) February 27, 2022

The fact this has 121 million views on YouTube, just proves how iconic this Tom Holland lip sync battle is 🤣 https://t.co/HQzZCWdiXV — Shannon Bell (@shannon_bell_1) March 1, 2022

The Uncharted star continued speaking about how he would stay grounded amidst all the fame,

“I am very selective of who I talk to and what I do. I don’t ever want to overexpose myself, because my privacy is the last thing I own. I don’t want to lose myself to all… this.”

Gents, it’s just over 2 weeks til Valentine’s Day, which means if you’re planning on recreating Tom Holland’s ‘Umbrella’ Lip Sync Battle routine for that special someone, you’ll need to start learning it NOW — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) January 30, 2022

When all is said and done the Cherry actor does not regret singing and dancing in the rain dragged up to a Rihanna classic,

“Look, I am really glad I did that show and I had a lot of fun. It was incredibly stressful. It has been incredibly successful and has been a really great thing for my career.”

Tom Holland saying if he did a lip sync battle against Andrew Garfield he would do a song from Tick Tick Boom. I need that so badly now pic.twitter.com/wnIb7lalJY — Aniq (@aniqrahman) February 23, 2022

And here it is for you Instincters, Tom Holland’s iconic performance to Umbrella by Rihanna, and Singing in the Rain! Enjoy.

Sources: British GQ