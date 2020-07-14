Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Husband’ Tom Holland Goes Shirtless on Social Media

Hunky Tom Holland gave his millions of fans something to thirst over when he posted a super sexy pic of him shirtless on his Instagram over the weekend.

The 24-year-old, who has called BFF Jake Gyllenhaal his “husband”, left pretty much little to the imagination when he put his buff body on display in just a pair of low-hanging sweats.

Tom interestingly enough credited another A-list beefcake for why he has gotten so shredded lately. He thanked Mark Wahlberg for his delicious abs as they are set to costar in the upcoming movie Uncharted which is based off the video game of the same name.

“When working with @markwahlberg you gotta get after it,” Tom captioned the Instagram story. The British stud is set to play main character Nathan Drake opposite the former music star turned Oscar nominated actor Wahlberg in the film that serves as an origin story set before the video game. It is expected to be released in 2021.

Good to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man training is (somewhat) paying off 🙃 (via @TomHolland1996 | IG) pic.twitter.com/jGINhscvwa — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 1, 2020

Tom nearly broke the internet earlier this year when he showed off a particular fitness routine while once again wearing next to nothing. Not sure many people cared about his workout as we were too laser focused on that booty of his.