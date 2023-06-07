Hearts Shattered! We’ll Miss You Tom Holland!

No, not Chris Hemsworth. Although, the man who plays Thor is also contemplating a break from Hollywood to spend time with his family.

I’m talking about Tom Holland!

Earlier today, Spider-Man himself announced that he was taking a one-year break from acting once the promotional train for his upcoming series, The Crowded Room, meets completion.

Following a small sabbatical in Mexico, the two-time Critics Choice Nominee decided he needed some time off to clear his head after he suffered a breakdown while shooting the Apple TV+ series. According to Buzzfeed, Holland, age 27, struggled to turn off his character while off set and completely lost himself in the character, Danny.

Mental health is a hot topic in Hollywood, especially if you’re a method actor. Most famously, Shelley Duval lost her career and lapsed into crisis following her time on set of The Shining. Tom narrowly missed this pitfall after the crushing constraints of playing Danny, who also suffers with mental disorders, and almost drastically changed his appearance in the bathroom late one night.

According to Buzzfeed, he told Extra in an exclusive interview:

I’ve been seeing my family. I’ve been seeing my friends. I’ve been playing golf. I’ve been, you know, going to the garden center and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive. All that sort of stuff. I’ve just been trying to be, you know, a regular bloke from Kingston and just relax.”

Hopefully, he’s also spending time with his equally famous girlfriend, Zendaya.

Holland won the world over with his acting ability, enviable physique and wholesome combination of wit and charm. There’s no doubt in my mind that his audience will crave new material from him when he thinks it’s truly time to return. And after serving as a producer on The Crowded Room, it goes without saying that he may have many new opportunities in showbusiness off camera.

Take care of yourself, Tom! We’ll see you in 2024 and beyond!

