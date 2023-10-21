Top 10 Boys Love Series You Cannot Miss Out On

Let’s talk about some of the shows under Boys Love, also famously known as BL, which is described as “a genre of fictional media originating in Japan that features homoerotic relationships between male characters.”

On that note, here’s a list of shows to add onto your must-watch list (in no particular order):

Only Friends (2023)

‘Only Friends’ is a Thai BL series starring a number of talented actors. It is a story that explores the blurred lines between friendship and romance.

I Told Sunset About You (2020 – 2022)

‘I Told Sunset About You’ is a two-season Thai BL series, which starts with an “enemies to lovers” trope. It is a beautiful coming-of-age story between two young boys as they navigate friendship, love, relationship, studies, and career.

Semantic Error (2022)

‘Semantic Error’ is a South Korean BL series about two very different college students who eventually develop romantic feelings for each other. One is described as “a by-the-book computer science major,” and the other is a free-spirited individual.

Not Me (2021 – 2022)

‘Not Me’ is an action-romance Thai BL series about betrayal, revenge and love centered around a notorious gang.

To My Star (2021- 2022)

‘To My Star’ is a two-season South Korean BL series about a superstar actor and a talented chef, and how the two of them navigate the challenges of life, career and their relationship as they get to know each other and fall in love.

Love Mechanics (2022)

‘Love Mechanics’ is a Thai BL series about two engineering students who begin their turbulent romance after a one-night stand.

Blueming (2022)

‘Blueming’ is a South Korean campus romance BL series about two college students: one of them made it his goal to achieve popularity after being a victim of childhood bullying, while the other was born with the popularity.

About Youth (2022)

‘About Youth’ is a Taiwanese BL series about two high schools seniors — one of them being popular with top grades and overbearing parents, and the other one being an average student who turns into a rock star at night. Different as they seem, the two young boys find themselves connecting through music in this coming-of-age story.

Bad Buddy (2021 – 2022)

‘Bad Buddy’ is a Thai BL series about two men who grew up as neighbors and are caught up in their families’ feud. What starts off as rivalry between them turns into friendship, which ultimately leads to an undeniable romance.

KinnPorsche (2022)

‘KinnPorsche’ is an action-romance Thai BL series about Kinn, the second son of a highly influential mafia boss, and a college student named Porsche who rescued him from being ambushed. Porsche ends up being Kinn’s bodyguard, and the two of them embark on a very dangerous and steamy love affair.

