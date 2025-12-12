Where to Find the Most Tops and Bottoms: Squirt’s 2025 City Guide

Tops, bottoms, and everything in between—Squirt’s 2025 roundup reveals where the hottest gay action is happening. It’s that time of year again when Squirt—our beloved cruising website for gay and bisexual men—drops its end-of-year edition, highlighting the cities where the most intimate encounters go down. While there’s talk about culture (Charlie Hunnam takes ‘Hottie of the Year,’ and Lady Gaga stays on top as a queer icon), we’re diving straight into the juicy details of where to find the best tops and bottoms.

For those of you who aren’t familiar, Squirt isn’t your typical hookup app. It’s an old-school website that specializes in connecting gay men for cruising—whether that’s in commercial venues or, let’s be real, more… open-air spaces. And because it’s not on your app store, its content stays a little more adult than the average social media platform. But we digress.

Let’s dive into the steamy details, shall we?

The Bottoms (You Know Where to Look)

First up, the cities with the most bottoms—those ready to take it all in stride. And where are they? Well, according to Squirt’s findings, these are the places where bottoms are in abundance:

Los Angeles (US) Toronto (Canada) Brisbane (Australia) Montreal (Canada) Birmingham (UK)

If you’re into things that go down in LA, you’re definitely in the right city. But across the pond, Toronto and Montreal are proving they’ve got just as much of that good stuff. It’s not just the weather that’s hot; it’s the men.

The Tops (Bigger Is Better)

On the flip side, if you’re hunting for a top, look no further than these cities, where the men are on top of their game:

Sydney (Australia) Houston (US) Manchester (UK) Phoenix (US) Edinburgh (UK)

Sydney leads the charge down under, but don’t sleep on Houston—because when it comes to topping, these Texans sure know how to take the lead. And if you thought the UK was just about tea and crumpets, think again—Manchester and Edinburgh bring their own brand of top energy.

Versatility Is the Name of the Game

But wait, there’s more. What about those who love a bit of everything? Squirt also tracks the cities with the most versatile men—those who know how to switch things up and keep it interesting.

New York (US) London (UK) Melbourne (Australia) Chicago (US) Vancouver (Canada)

It’s no surprise that New York and London top the list here. These cities are famous for their diversity and the versatile nature of their men. It’s all about that mix of spontaneity and possibility—wherever you go, you’re likely to find someone who can give you both the top and bottom experience you crave.

The Top Cruising Cities in the US (Just in Case You’re Planning a Trip)

For those stateside, Squirt also ranks the top five cruising cities in the good ol’ US of A. If you’re in one of these, you’ve got a front-row seat to some serious action:

Chicago Los Angeles Philadelphia Atlanta Fort Lauderdale

From Chicago’s late-night cruising hotspots to LA’s sprawling scene, these cities take the crown in America for cruising. Just be sure to bring your A-game.

The Top Cruising Cities in Canada (Get Ready for Ice and Fire)

Our friendly neighbors to the north aren’t slacking either, with these cities standing out as the best places to find the action:

Toronto Edmonton Vancouver Ottawa Winnipeg

Canadians, it’s time to represent. Whether you’re in Vancouver, Edmonton, or beyond, these cities offer plenty of places for a good time, both inside and outside.

When Are Guys Most Active Online? (Spoiler: It’s Monday)

If you’re wondering when to hop on Squirt for maximum action, here’s a fun little tidbit from Squirt’s findings. Apparently, Mondays are the busiest day for guys to get online. Maybe it’s the post-weekend blues, but nothing kicks off the week like a little cruising.

So there you have it. Whether you’re topping, bottoming, or being all kinds of versatile, Squirt’s 2025 roundup gives us the lowdown on where to find what you’re looking for. With cities across North America, Europe, and Australia making the cut, it’s safe to say that no matter where you are, there’s plenty of action to go around. Just remember: always be safe, and always keep it hot.

Source: Squirt