Toy Armada & DJ GRIND Drop Two Scorching New Anthems To Prepare Us For Our Return To Dance Floors

Toy Armada & DJ GRIND are known to consistently churn out some remix stompers, and their partnership in the DJ booth at jam packed parties worldwide is known to be one of the highlights of any circuit event. Recently, they have taken their talents virtually, with Hydrate Nightclub Chicago, for their #Quarankiki series of dance parties, where we can hear their anthem-style sounds at home. As we take a momentary pause from the dance floor, Armada and GRIND have wisely prepped some fantastic tracks to get us primed and ready to return to peak hour partying. For now, stay home, wash your hands, and dive into these amazing tracks from one of the most prolific pairs in dance music today.

Adele’s been preparing her brand new album for release, but Armada & GRIND have wisely snatched one of her more recent singles out of the archives and placed their own spin on “Set Fire To The Rain” to fantastic results. Adele’s haunting voice is sprinkled throughout the intro, then given front and center treatment on the verse. The chorus to this track has historically been one of Adele’s more grand productions, and that remains true on this remix. The difference though, is it serves as the intro to a dub-esque (and dance ready) chorus that is a different style completely on it’s own. The bridge to this track is one of the biggest treats of the track in the hands of Armada & GRIND; the rain is not the only thing getting set fire to on this production.

When a duo like the spectacular Sagi Kariv & dance music empress Maya Simantov craft a track together, it deserves a spectacular remix package. Naturally, Toy Armada & DJ GRIND are on board, with their own fantastic remix included. “I Will Wait” kicks off with Simantov’s familiar and smooth vocals, with the anticipatory structure of the track leading up to the kind of splintering chorus that Armada & GRIND have become known for with their remix partnership. The haunting and ear worm style vocals are a signature of Simantov’s dance floor ventures, and this outstanding one is no exception.

Hear these track and more at “Quarankiki” tonight here