Netflix Dropped The Trailer For ‘Sex Education’ S3

Season three of Sex Education is just around the corner!

The trailer for the third season in Netflix’s Sex Education dropped earlier today, September 7. The show follows a high school in a fictional town within the British countryside. The story centers around a high schooler named Otis Milburn who’s the son of a sex therapist named Dr. Jean Milburn. After watching his mother’s practice, Otis decides to start a sex therapy business at school with outcast Maeve Wiley. Meanwhile, Otis’ best friend Eric Effiong explores his sexuality and romantic options.

Back when the third season was confirmed, cast member Alistair Petrie pondered, “I wonder what is in store for these two cherubs. Well, I suppose you’ll have to find out in season three, won’t you?”

Petri said this in reference to the two gay characters Eric and Adam Groff, who had gotten together at the end of season two. Many fans of the show weren’t too happy with Eric getting together with his former bully. But will season three push those worries and criticisms away?

Also, what’s happening with our resident lesbian couple Ola Nyman and Lily Iglehart? The two had gotten together after a rocky transition from friends to lovers. Will there be more drama in store or will things sail smoothly from here? For LGBTQ fans, Sex Education is blossoming with representation and we hope season three will be just as fruitful.

Then outside of the queer characters, we have interesting events in store. Dr. Milburn is pregnant, Otis is looking to be developing a relationship with someone new (though, anyone who saw season two might be able to guess), Maeve is dealing with the ignored/deleted confession that Otis never received, and the school is turning upside down thanks to a new principal. There’s plenty of drama and fun awaiting in season three.

If you want to watch all of that and more, Sex Education season three is set to premiere on September 17 on Netflix. Until then, you can check out the trailer below.