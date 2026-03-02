“I Wasn’t Going to Let That Baby Die”: Trans Man Rescues Infant

A trans man in Chicago was hailed as a hero after jumping into the icy waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a baby whose stroller had been blown into the lake by a strong gust of wind. The incident was first reported by the Chicago Tribune.

The Rescue

The 30-year-old trans man, Lio Cundiff, told the Chicago Tribune that he heard the mother scream and saw her frozen in shock.

“And so I just jumped in. My only thing was, ‘You got to get this baby out of here.’ If she’s going down, I’ll go down with her, but the goal is to get us both up,” Cundiff said.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, the mother was too panicked to act. Cundiff held onto the stroller, with the 8-month-old strapped inside, while treading water for several minutes. He said the pair went under a few times but were ultimately helped up a ladder to safety and transported to hospitals in separate ambulances. Both were reported to be in good condition.

“I’m just glad the stroller was up, not face down,” Cundiff said. “The baby dipped under a couple times, but I was able to keep her up. And she was breathing and crying when we got her out.”

Response and Support

Cundiff also defended the mother, who has been criticized by some for the accident.

“When you almost lose your kid like that, you don’t need the world judging you too, especially when it wasn’t anything on purpose,” he said. “There was no neglect or anything like that. It was just a freak accident.”

His mother, Karen Cundiff, told the Chicago Tribune:

“I’m so glad both [he] and the baby are OK because both of them could have died.”

A GoFundMe was started by Cundiff’s best friend to cover his medical expenses and lost wages. The fundraiser called him a “true hero” and highlighted his history of helping others. Their goal of $30,000 has been surpassed with the GoFundMe now having raised over $76,000.

Cundiff’s Message

Cundiff, who also works as a comedian in Chicago, told The Guardian that he hopes the rescue emphasizes that trans people are human and capable of ordinary acts of bravery.

“Because all I did was a human act,” he said. “We are human, and we’re the same as everyone else. And we don’t deserve the hate that we’ve gotten.”

“I guess I’m jumping in… I wasn’t going to let that baby die. That’s crazy,” Cundiff added.

Welcome News

The rescue has been widely reported in national and LGBTQ media, highlighting both the bravery of trans individuals and the importance of recognizing everyday acts of humanity. Cundiff’s actions ensured the safety of the infant and demonstrated courage in a life-threatening situation.