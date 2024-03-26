Trans Model Laith Ashley on TikTok Live Ban for “Sexual Activity”

Transgender model Laith Ashley recently revealed that he was banned from doing TikTok lives because of supposedly “promoting sexual activity” during his live video on the social media platform.

However, the 34-year-old model and actor clarified that he was just “sitting down and talking” to his followers when he was banned in the midst of his live, which he titled: “That trans guy you might know”.

Ashley addressed the matter via a video on TikTok, which he captioned:

“I guess sitting down and talking is considered seggsual activity when you’re trans.”

In the video, he explained what happened during his TikTok live, which based on his claim, is not something to be banned for.

“This is why I don’t post on here, unless I’m talking about my dog. The moment I step on here and just talk? You get kicked off. You can’t go live any more, that was sexual activity. What sexual activity? I’m sitting here,” the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ pit crew member stated.

You can watch the video here:

He also shared more details about the matter in an Instagram post, which you can see below:

Moreover, Ashley posted it on TikTok as well, and on the caption, he wrote:

“So TikTok just banned me from going live in the middle of my live and I didn’t do or say anything controversial. F these platforms.”

Not to mention, the trans model appealed with TikTok’s decision to ban him from doing lives, but the platform declined his appeal…

According to PinkNews, Ashley was “talking about the [actors’] strike last year, then I was talking about how a lot of LGBT content creators are unable to make a living creating content because brands are no longer hiring us for deals” during his TikTok live.

