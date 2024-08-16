Travel Thursday: Do You Prefer Traveling Alone or with a Plus One?

We all travel for different reasons, one of my many being it’s a great perk of the job. But unfortunately, many of my journeys are just me, myself, and I exploring new destinations on my own or revisiting some of my faves. Yes, it’s great to be single while traveling, there are often some bump and grindr benefits, but there are some places where you find yourself saying, “darn, I wish there was someone special here with me.” In looking back at some of the recent trips I’ve taken, there are some spots where I would love to return to this fall with a special someone, with that plus one.

McMinville, Oregon –

My first plus one city is a cute and quaint location in the heart of the Willamette Valley in Oregon. In my post Embracing Diversity: Gay Travel in McMinnville, Oregon, I shared my joy about staying at The Tributary Hotel, probably the hotel that surprised me the most out of all my stays this past year. It wasn’t just the expansive and comfortable suite, or my personal 15+ item breakfast buffet delivered to my room, or the 15+ course meal experience I had for dinner at the hotel’s restaurant, ōkta, but it was the elite quality of service and care and happiness to help that was sent my way while I was there. It was an experience I would have loved to have shared with another person. I’ll return again to McMinville, Oregon, maybe even during a couple events this fall, 2024 Street Fair and Wine Country Pride Drag Extravaganza, or the Queer Wine Fest next June hosted by Remy Wines and the current Lesbian Mayor McMinville, Remy Drabkin.

Each room at The Tributary Hotel is thoughtfully designed with comfort and relaxation in mind. It is called the Tributary Hotel as each of the 8 rooms is named after a tributary river in Oregon. Plush bedding, modern amenities, and stunning views of the surrounding countryside ensure that guests feel pampered and rejuvenated during their stay.

Enjoying the Tributary Hotel and the amazing ōkta restaurant is on my mind often and I shall return. And the location of MicMinville in the Willamette Valley, a valley known for being a great home of wineries, tasting rooms, and some of the most vibrant green colors of nature I have ever seen, and I live in a tropical climate. Riding through the valley, yes, with a plus one by your side as you visit wineries and take in the views would be truly wonderful. Revisit Embracing Diversity: Gay Travel in McMinnville, Oregon for some of my recommendations.

Vacation tip. Fly into Portland, Oregon spend a night or two there (Diving into Portland, Oregon’s Stag, Drag, Beers, + Neighborhoods) and rent a car to go explore Willamette Valley.

Porto, Portugal –

Fall is a time where we settle down a little bit from hot boy summer, brat summer, or whatever type of summer you’re having. One destination that might help you extend that summer energy a little longer? Make plans on visiting soon a city that has great weather during the fall months, Porto, Portugal.

Warning! Portugal Is As Great As You Heard and More was our recent post where we shared our amazing two days of our 8 day Portugal trip we spent in Porto. The time we had there was enough to convince me to look into booking an airbnb for a couple of weeks to return and repeat.

Porto, Portugal deserves to be experienced, enjoyed, and danced in. This vibrant city has something new, historical, and energetic to look at around every corner. Our couple days spent in Porto, we ate very well, explored, and partied the nights away.

Punta de Mita, Mexico –

It is no secret that they gays go to PV. Puerto Vallarta is a retreat and escape that both east and west coast homosexuals gravitate to. What many do not know about is just a 45-minute drive north along the coast, you can visit the area of Mexico known as Punta de Mita and the town of Punta Mita.

Punta de Mita had my attention from the first visit. One of my favorite hotel/spa combos I’ve ever been to is the W Punta de Mita. I would love to bring a plus one back there to enjoy the surroundings, getting a massage while viewing koi fish swimming below. My most recent journey back had me staying not at the W, but at the St Regis Punta Mita.

After the traditional sabrage, I completely decompressed physically and emotionally when I toured my room, villa, amazing accommodations. The large room with walk in closet, large balcony overlooking the ocean, the massive bathtub in the large wet room with shower, and the additional outdoor shower. This is The St. Regis. Could I just stay here forever?

Can I return to the spa, now?

Staying at the St Regis is not an inexpensive journey, but well worth the coin. I’ve also wanted to look into renting a condo/apartment/villa in the town of Sayulita, the surfing capital of Mexico’s west coast, as there were great sights, views, men, food, and a constant sea breeze.

Any of these journeys could be done on your own, as I did them, but we would recommend finding that worthy plus one pal to bring along as these places could very easily be places you can bring that significant other along and have a great positive time.

Feature image credit: right side by Gustavo Fring