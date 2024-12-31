Trixie Mattel Calls It Quits from Longtime Boyfriend

Trixie Mattel returns to social media after a small sabbatical, only to update her millions of fans with some heart-breaking news.

The 35-year-old superstar confirms what her supporters have theorized for some time now: Trixie and her partner, David Silver, have parted ways after being in a relationship for eight years.

This comes as a potentially hurtful blow to fans after watching the couple on HBO Max during two seasons of Trixie Motel.

The announcement came on Monday night in the form of a poignant YouTube video. Entertainment Weekly has graciously transcribed the news:

The other thing I have to tell you guys about… It’s not my favorite thing to bring up, but some of you have kind of figured it out and speculated for a while. David and I separated quite some time ago now. It feels like you people who know me but don’t really know me in real life are the last people to know about it.

They’ve been broken up for a while? Well, quiet reflection is necessary during times like these. And not having to answer to a million people right off the bat was undoubtedly helpful as well.

Luckily, Trixie Mattel is a global drag icon and has many business ventures to keep her mind on personal growth. Cosmetics, hospitality, singing, acting, club gigs, more reality TV and hosting. Girl is doing it all, really.

Trixie already notched five albums on Billboard’s US Current chart. Are we about to get number six? A more personal album? Only time will tell…

Elsewhere in the YouTube video posted on Monday, Trixie Mattel continued to give glimpses of insight into her break up with Mr. Silver:

I really care about that person. I will always care about that person. I love our motel. I love all of our business ventures. Being creative together with him was especially one of the heights of my life. All of my exes, everybody I’ve ever been with doesn’t really leave my orbit. I still always care about these people. Like I said, it’s not fresh information. I’m happy to tell you guys now, but it’s a new year, it’s a new vibe.

More mature than me. I don’t talk to any of my ex’s…

Who is Trixie Mattel?

Trixie Mattel rose to fame in 2015 as part of the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she placed 6th overall. The fan-favorite took all her charisma, comedic genius and 1960s flair and returned to Drag Race in 2018. This time she competed in season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars – where she won the whole thing!

David Silver, who is a producer, worked on a number of Trixie’s projects.

Wishing both parties happiness and love in 2025.

Here’s the whole video announcing their parting on YouTube.

Source: Entertainment Weekly