Trixie Motel is Greenlit for Season 2!

After the incredible success of the first season of the discovery+ series Trixie Motel, glamorous drag superstar Trixie Mattel, along with partner and motel co-owner David Silver, are coming to HGTV with a new renovation project in Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home.

Season One of Trixie Motel included special guest appearances by Orville Peck, Lisa Vanderpump, Katya Zamolodchikova, Nicole Byer, Leslie Jordan, Emily Hampshire, Belinda Carlisle, Zooey Deschanel and more!

Pushing the envelope during their first year as motel entrepreneurs, the couple will take the leap into home ownership and cohabitation with the purchase of their dream home in Los Angeles, but it will need some revamping to make it fit for a queen. The four hour-long episodes are set to debut on HGTV in Summer 2024.

This summer, the couple hinted at the return of the series:

If you’ve been following Trixie, you know that she has quickly developed a great talent for design. If this is anything like what we will see on the upcoming HGTV series, we’re in for another treat from the Skinny Legend:

Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV said:

Trixie Motel quickly became a fan favorite program tapping into the outrageous vision that Trixie and David brought to life while also showing the sweet dynamic of their real-life relationship. Now we’ll get to check in on the couple’s progress as motel proprietors and watch them navigate the highs and lows of a personal renovation project while moving in together for the first time.

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan Scott serving as executive producers.