Trump’s Airport Rename Comes With Expected Turbulence

President Donald J. Trump International Airport is officially cleared for takeoff, but some travelers are already asking airlines for the nearest exit route.

On July 9, 2026, Palm Beach International Airport became President Donald J. Trump International Airport following months of legislative approvals, making history as the first airport in the United States to be named after a sitting president. While supporters celebrated the milestone, critics did what the internet does best: opened their airline apps and started looking for alternatives.

Thanks to Federal Aviation Administration approval on May 15, the Florida airport’s transformation is complete. And beginning August 18, travelers will see another significant change when the airport’s familiar three letter code, PBI, becomes DJT.

Yes, really. DJT.

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Welcome Aboard, Trump

The renaming effort began with legislation introduced in February and quickly became one of the more unusual stories in modern American travel. Suddenly, booking a beach getaway to South Florida became a political conversation starter.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT @fly_DJT ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2NobkmE3zW — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 9, 2026

According to a memo obtained by View From The Wing, airlines have been preparing employees for questions, complaints, and perhaps the occasional eye roll.

“Earlier this year, the State of Florida passed legislation renaming this airport from Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” American Airlines told employees. “As a result, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is also changing the three letter code for this airport from PBI to DJT.”

The memo noted that American Airlines would follow all guidance established by “international bodies as well as federal, state and local governments.”

Translation: Don’t blame the gate agent.

Escape Routes Available

For travelers who would rather not see “DJT” on their boarding pass, United Airlines appears to have anticipated the situation. According to an internal memo shared by Live And Let’s Fly, reservation agents have been instructed to offer nearby alternatives if customers object to flying into the newly renamed Trump airport.

“If a customer does not want to fly to the airport, use your empowerment to offer acceptable alternatives such as Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) or Miami International Airport (MIA),” the memo states.

Agents are even provided with a suggested script: “I understand that you’d rather not fly to this airport anymore. We can look at nearby airports like Fort Lauderdale or Miami instead. Is that an acceptable alternative?”

Perhaps the most surprising part? Customers may be eligible for an even exchange, allowing them to switch airports without paying the difference in fare.

It is not every day an airline develops a contingency plan for passengers experiencing airport name fatigue.

The Internet Checks In

Naturally, social media wasted no time turning the story into comedy gold.

One viral comment pointed out, “Fun Fact: If you fly from Fukuoka, Japan to Palm Beach, FL your ticket reads FUK-DJT.”

Another user discovered an equally unfortunate route: “If you fly from the new Trump airport to Sioux City, your ticket will say DJT-SUX. Almost worth that trip!”

Regardless of where one falls politically, there is something undeniably internet coded about an airport code becoming the punchline.

For now, Trump’s name will remain firmly attached to one of Florida’s busiest airports. Whether travelers embrace DJT or quietly reroute themselves through Miami remains to be seen.

One thing, however, is certain: somewhere in America, someone is framing a boarding pass that reads “FUK-DJT” and calling it a collector’s item.