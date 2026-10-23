Trump’s Gay Niece + Anderson Cooper React to Pres’ Loving Men’s Butts

Trump might want to make America great again, but lately, he seems determined to make everyone discuss his opinions on handsome men. And honey, Anderson Cooper has the receipts.

During an October 12 campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, President Donald Trump praised Senator Jon Husted, who played football at the University of Dayton and earned All-American recognition. While discussing Husted’s athletic background, Trump admitted to examining the senator’s physique.

“I don’t do this with men very often,” Trump told the crowd before delivering the line that sent the internet into a frenzy: “I looked at his ass.”

And just like that, political commentary took a hard turn into thirst territory.

READ: Trump: “Let Them Take Out Los Angeles. Let Them Take Out San Diego.”

Anderson Cooper Has Entered the Chat

CNN’s Anderson Cooper apparently saw the potential for a greatest-hits compilation and decided to give these presidential compliments the highlight reel they deserved.

Under the rather unforgettable headline “REARVIEW POLITICS (‘I LOOKED AT HIS ASS’),” Cooper previewed a collection of Trump’s observations about various men in politics and beyond.

BREAKING: Anderson Cooper just aired a montage of Trump obsessing over the attractiveness of several men he’s campaigned for. You’re not alone if you’ve noticed a pattern. Wow. https://t.co/zkuBPu5Wo7 — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) October 22, 2026

Apparently, Husted isn’t the only man who has caught Donald’s attention. The president has described Republican candidates and politicians, including Ed Gallrein, Mike Collins, Rick Jackson, Greg Dolezal and Tim Sheehy, with compliments ranging from “beautiful guy” to “very handsome.”

Jackson, for example, was called a “very handsome, very distinguished, good-looking man.” Sheehy also received the handsome treatment.

But wait, there’s more!

Trump has also praised Oklahoma’s Jaxson Start, describing his legs as “beautiful” and comparing them to “tree trunks,” despite admitting that the athlete was “usually not my thing.” Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has also been called handsome.

At this point, somebody needs to hand the president a clipboard and ask him to rank the men on a scale from handsome to YMCA.

Mary Trump Has Questions, Too

Meanwhile, Donald’s gay niece, Mary Trump, weighed in during an appearance on The Rest Is Politics podcast. When host Alastair Campbell asked where her uncle landed on the gaydar, Mary joked that hers wasn’t great but pointed out that he “talks more admiringly about men physically than most straight women I know.”

She also called his comments about Husted “deeply weird,” suggesting they showed a lack of impulse control. Mary added that the remarks were especially puzzling given Trump’s history of anti-gay rhetoric.

Anderson Cooper had his own cheeky take, joking that there was nothing unusual, “and certainly nothing gay,” about a president who dances to “YMCA” and has publicly expressed interest in seeing Betty Buckley reprise her role in Cats.

Of course, complimenting a man’s looks doesn’t tell us anything definitive about his sexuality. But between the handsome-guy shout-outs and the now-famous backside comment, Donald is certainly giving the internet plenty to talk about.