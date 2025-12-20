Tucker Carlson’s Bizarre Fixation on Gay Men Escalates

It’s a curious phenomenon: certain outspoken heterosexual men seem unable to discuss LGBTQ+ issues without turning the conversation into an obsession with gay people’s lives. Tucker Carlson has now taken this tendency to alarming extremes.

The former Fox News anchor, who now hosts his own independent podcast, has developed an increasingly strange focus on homosexuality. When he’s not inviting far-right provocateurs like Nick Fuentes onto his show or promoting wild conspiracy theories about 9/11 or ‘chemtrails,’ Carlson spends hours fixating on LGBTQ+ issues—almost always in ways that distort reality and denigrate queer lives.

One particularly disturbing example occurred during an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, where Carlson repeatedly attempted to provoke Morgan into uttering a homophobic slur. Such behavior, while shock-inducing for viewers, reflects a deeper pattern: Carlson’s commentary often seeks to weaponize sexuality rather than understand or respect it.

Last week, he devoted an entire podcast episode to defending Uganda’s 2023 anti-gay law—a law condemned around the world for criminalizing same-sex relationships with life imprisonment. Carlson shockingly described the law as “civilized” and falsely claimed it was designed only to prevent sexual assault or the transmission of disease. The law, in reality, is an extreme violation of human rights, targeting innocent LGBTQ+ people and fostering fear and oppression. Carlson’s endorsement of it is not only factually wrong but morally troubling.

He compounded the issue by inviting Milo Yiannopoulos, a discredited troll and self-proclaimed “ex-gay,” to his podcast. Yiannopoulos claimed that homosexuality is typically the result of trauma—a notion consistently disproven by scientific research and one that reinforces dangerous stereotypes. Carlson did not challenge these assertions. Instead, he nodded along as Yiannopoulos leveled baseless attacks on openly gay figures, including Pete Buttigieg, and compared Buttigieg’s adoption of two children to “slavery.” Such remarks are deeply offensive, erasing the lived experiences of both LGBTQ+ families and Black children in adoptive homes.

Yiannopoulos went further, questioning the legitimacy of lesbian identity, praising harmful “conversion therapies,” and insisting that gay men should “pray to get better.” Carlson remained silent or appeared to agree. For LGBTQ+ viewers and allies, this is not just shocking—it’s a stark reminder of the ways misinformation and prejudice continue to circulate in media.

It is important to remember that LGBTQ+ people are real, complex, and deserving of dignity and respect. Sexual orientation is not a pathology, conversion therapy is cruel and scientifically discredited, and laws that punish people for who they love are fundamentally unjust. Carlson’s rhetoric, whether born of ignorance or deliberate provocation, undermines these truths and puts vulnerable communities at risk.

At this stage, Carlson’s commentary is clearly not about thoughtful debate or informed discussion. Every statement seems designed to provoke outrage, attract clicks, and keep attention on himself. Facts, ethics, and empathy are secondary—or entirely absent.

For those committed to LGBTQ+ rights, Carlson’s obsession is a call to action: to continue speaking out, supporting queer communities, and rejecting rhetoric that dehumanizes people based on who they are. While Carlson fixates on fear and prejudice, the rest of society can focus on compassion, equality, and justice. In the battle for dignity and truth, the voices of LGBTQ+ people—and their allies—remain louder and stronger than any divisive commentary.

