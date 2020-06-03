Tune In: The 10 Hottest Gay TV Scenes Of All-Time Revealed

Let’s face it. Some of us watch television for the sheer fact that there are a ton of smoldering hot guys on. Paul Mescal on Normal People and Noah Centineo in The Perfect Date are two of the more recent studs that exemplify that fact.

Over the course of the past 20 years there have been scenes from shows like Queer As Folk, Looking, Pose and True Blood that have stuck out for being memorable in many ways. Perhaps it was the unbelievably hot bodies being shown in the flesh, the hot man on man action that revved our engines or the romance that was beautifully portrayed between two guys as the camera kept filming.

The brilliant team at Mr. Man came up with a deliciously tasty list of what they think are the 10 hottest gay scenes of all time. It’s a diverse group featuring several men of color like Billy Porter and Omid Abtahi, an actor with cerebral palsy, and some of Hollywood’s top stars who have dared to portray gay sex on the small screen. We’ll share the list from #10 to #4 here as a tease, but for the fill list and the top three as well as some tissue-grabbing video clips, check out the NSFW content over at Mr. Man.

#10: Brian Jordan Alvarez and Ryan O’Connell in Special

#9: Dyllon Burnside and Billy Porter in Pose

#8: Dylan Vox, Josh Collins, and More in Dante’s Cove

#7: Andrew Rannells and Corey Stoll in Girls

#6: Jack Falahee and Niko Pepaj in How to Get Away With Murder

#5: Russell Tovey and Jonathan Groff in Looking

#4: Omid Abtahi and Mousa Kraish in American Gods

“It was a very tough decision but in the end we decided on the scenes that pushed boundaries in terms of inclusion, showcased gay intimacy in a positive light and included the gay storyline in an organic and respectful way,” Phil Henricks of Mr. Man tells Instinct Magazine about how it was created.

Do you agree or disagree with the list? Let us know in the comments section.