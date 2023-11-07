Twitter Is LIVING for Tiffany Pollard Cursing at Omarosa!

Tiffany Pollard, also known as “New York”, recently dropped a BADASS statement towards Omarosa, and the internet is LIVING for her unapologetic read!

In the recent episode of the reality show ‘House of Villains’, Pollard was up for elimination and was asked to give reasons why she should not be the one to be leave the competition. As a response, the 41-year-old TV personality said that she didn’t want “a sympathy vote.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s former adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman asked her,

“So you don’t want my sympathy vote? That’s what you’re saying?”

And to that, Pollard dropped her ICONIC response, stating:

“Since I already said that, Omarosa, may I also say that I find you to be a c**k-sucking, c*m-guzzling Republican c**t. And I sleep better at night knowing that you’re not in the White House.” I never imagined Omarosa and Tiffany Pollard being on a show together because I knew their feud would be legendary. And, it happened! #HouseOfVillains pic.twitter.com/p9rAAWBWxs — The G-Listed (@theglisted) November 3, 2023

It was indeed a mouthful of curses dropped at Omarosa, and Pollard didn’t stutter at all… On that note, here’s the iconic moment:

She said what we all felt. pic.twitter.com/eSOKkJE1ZC — Jon Paul, Ed.D. (They/Them/Tired)🏳️‍🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile, here’s what Twitter has to say about Pollard’s unapologetic read:

“I need @TiffanyPollard to find and release the unedited version of the audio from this clip so I can make it my ringtone. #HouseOfVillains,” @BridgeyBarbs tweeted.

“Years from now, we will be remembering the great

@TiffanyPollard for absolutely annihilating Omarosa. She put her in a “comatosa.” I’m sorry. Don’t block me,” @Paydrito wrote.

“Tiffany Pollard will probably go down as the best reality star to ever exist. Because there is simply nobody like New York, even after all these years. And this is exactly why. Getting rid of her early was a mistake. #HouseOfVillains,” Twitter user @RHOSuplexCity also expressed. New York for president https://t.co/TNAECfBA8J — Michael Torres (@themtorres) November 4, 2023

Moreover, Pollard identifies as queer and is an advocate of the LGBTQ+ community.

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, en.wikipedia.org