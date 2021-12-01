Two Trans Netflix Employees Are Out After Controversy

Two Transgender Netflix Employees Are Out From The Company After They Led The Charge Against Dave Chappelle

The recent controversy of transgender activists and Netflix employees versus comedian Dave Chappelle completely distracted many from the ongoing global pandemic. For what seemed like months, activists were calling for Chappelle’s cancelation and removal from Netflix – going so far as to staging a mildly unsuccessful walkout and protest that led to a dead end. Chappelle has stated he will not apologize, yet is willing to speak with those employees who have issues with him – on his own terms. As you likely know, it was two transgender Netflix employees, B. Pagels-Minor and Terra Field, that took aim at Chappelle and their higher ups, leading Pagels-Minor to get the chop at his job for leaking confidential company information. Usually, protests and social media outrage prove to be fruitful in getting those canceled or fired, but this time with many social media users and celebrities standing by Chappelle’s side, it didn’t work. Now, the second lead in command of the outrage has left the company.

According to New York Post, Field has quit Netflix after being distraught over the firing of Pagels-Minor. Field’s posted a letter of resignation on her blog, giving us closure by telling:

“When I was looking to change teams at Netflix, when I was trying to decide if I needed a break from my [Trans* Employee Resource Group] leadership role, and when I was suspended from Netflix in October, there was one person whose advice I sought in all three cases: B. Pagels-Minor. Shortly after B. was fired for something I did not and do not believe they did, I made a decision: sink or swim, I was going to walk side by side with B. as they had for so many of us while they led the [Resource Group]. Last week, B. had their son. They are both happy and healthy, and for me that is the note that I’d like this chapter of my life to end on. I want to focus on the joy, not the heartache.”

Field, who pens in her Twitter biography that she is a former Netflix employee, tells that she is now unemployed and currently looking for work and to reach out to her on the professional social media and job searching website, Linkedin, for those who wish to consider employing her.

Both former employees filed a federal labor complaint against Netflix with the National Labor Relations Board on October 29th: Allegedly the company was preventing them from talking about negative working conditions and acted against them in relation to their protest. However, Netflix now tells that the charges against them have been resolved and dropped.

It looks like now everyone has closure before the holidays in this drawn-out situation. What a wild ride that was!

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: NY Post, LA Times