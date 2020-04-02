Tyler Cameron Puts His Amazing Bum On Display — See NSFW Video

Oh Tyler Cameron. You truly are the gift that keeps on giving while millions of us remain stuck inside with nothing (and no one) to do.

The hunky Bachelorette star has been providing many near-naked moments over the past couple of weeks as he seems to be forgetting to wear many important clothing items like his shirt and shorts.

Case in point: this funny yet sexy yet NSFW video of him exposing his butt on the internet. The clip (seen here, second slide) showed him pulling his basketball shorts down and putting his yummy buns on display for the world to see. The girl standing next to him didn’t seem to be impressed at all by his cheeky behavior nor did the guy sitting on the couch behind them. Womp womp!

Tyler also revved some sexual engines last month when he engaged in a super cute lip lock with his equally as attractive guy friend by accident. Oops? Who cares!

So here’s hoping that this gorgeous hunk of a man continues doing what he’s doing amid him being quarantined. Thanks in advance, Tyler!