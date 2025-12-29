Tyler Perry Faces 2nd Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Tyler Perry, the billionaire filmmaker, studio head, and creator of the Madea franchise, is facing a second sexual assault lawsuit in recent months. The latest legal action seeks $77 million in damages and alleges that Perry used his influence in the entertainment industry to subject an actor to unwanted sexual advances over several years.

The lawsuit, filed by actor Mario Rodriguez, adds to growing scrutiny surrounding Perry, one of the most powerful figures in American film and television. Perry has denied the allegations, and no criminal charges have been announced.

Allegations Tied to Career Opportunities

According to the complaint, Rodriguez alleges that Tyler first made contact in 2014, after a trainer at an Equinox gym allegedly told him that Perry wanted his phone number to discuss potential acting work. Rodriguez claims that Perry later encouraged him to audition for a role in the 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween.

The lawsuit asserts that Tyler portrayed himself as a powerful ally in Hollywood, allegedly telling Rodriguez words to the effect of being someone valuable to “have in your corner.” The complaint frames this interaction as the beginning of what Rodriguez claims became a coercive dynamic.

Claims of Unwanted Physical Contact

Rodriguez alleges that Tyler later invited him to his Los Angeles home, where inappropriate physical contact allegedly occurred while they were watching a movie. The lawsuit describes multiple alleged incidents spanning 2016, 2018, and 2019.

One encounter detailed in the filing claims that Tyler allegedly touched Rodriguez’s legs and inner thigh in a sexually suggestive manner. The complaint further alleges that when Rodriguez attempted to leave the room, Perry made statements implying long-term financial and personal support if Rodriguez complied with his advances.

These allegations are presented as part of a broader claim of sexual battery and assault, though they remain unproven and contested.

Studio Named in the Lawsuit

The lawsuit also names Lionsgate, the studio behind Boo! A Madea Halloween, alleging that it failed to properly address or respond to Perry’s alleged conduct. The complaint suggests the studio ignored warning signs or complaints related to the alleged behavior.

Neither Lionsgate nor Perry has been found liable in connection with these claims, and the case remains in the legal process.

Perry’s Legal Team Pushes Back

Perry’s attorney, Alex Spiro, has strongly denied the allegations on his client’s behalf. In public statements, Spiro characterized the lawsuit as an opportunistic attempt to extract money from Perry, pointing out that Rodriguez is represented by the same attorney as another recent accuser.

Spiro also referenced a previous lawsuit filed against Tyler, describing both cases as unfounded. Perry has not personally commented publicly beyond his legal representation’s statements.

Connection to an Earlier Lawsuit

The new lawsuit follows another legal complaint filed by Derek Dixon, who previously accused Tyler of using his “considerable influence” in the entertainment industry to create what Dixon described as a sexually exploitative environment.

Both Dixon and Rodriguez are represented by attorney Jonathan Delshad. Delshad has disputed claims that Dixon’s lawsuit was dismissed, stating that it remains active after being procedurally transferred from California to Georgia.

Perry’s Wealth and Public Image

Tyler, 56, is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $1.4 billion, built largely through the success of his Madea films, television ventures, and the Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios. He is widely regarded as one of the most successful self-made figures in entertainment history.

In addition to his business success, Perry has cultivated a public image tied to philanthropy and support for others in crisis. In 2020, he made headlines after offering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a place to stay in Los Angeles when they stepped back from royal duties, later saying he empathized with their emotional situation.

What Happens Next

At this stage, the allegations against Tyler remain claims made in civil court, not established facts. No judicial findings have been issued, and Tyler continues to deny wrongdoing. As the legal process unfolds, both lawsuits are likely to draw continued attention given Tyler’s prominence and influence in Hollywood.

For now, the cases underscore ongoing conversations about power, accountability, and alleged misconduct in the entertainment industry—particularly when aspiring actors and established figures intersect.

