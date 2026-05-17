The Tyler Posey and Avan Jogia Scene That Lives Rent-Free in Our Minds

We’re still not over Tyler Posey and Avan Jogia making out on our TV’s…and that was in 2019.

Let’s set the scene: it’s 2019, chaos is in the air, streaming TV is booming, and somewhere on TV, a show quietly drops a pairing so hot it should’ve come with a warning label.

Enter Now Apocalypse – a surreal, horny, slightly unhinged comedy that somehow managed to be about the end of the world, Los Angeles nightlife, and existential dread… while also casually delivering one of the most unexpectedly sizzling on-screen queer-adjacent pairings of the decade. And yes, we’re talking about Tyler Posey and Avan Jogia. Because honestly? We were robbed.

A Show About the End of the World (and Hot People Making Bad Decisions)

Now Apocalypse ran for a single season of ten episodes from March 10 to May 12, 2019, on Starz. And while the premise sounds like a fever dream — it kind of is.

The series follows Ulysses (played by Jogia), along with his friends Carly and Ford, and Ford’s girlfriend Severine, as they stumble through sex, relationships, and fame in Los Angeles.

avan jogia in now apocalypse (2019) pic.twitter.com/KNh5nfcIPF — vitor (@connellwaIdron) May 23, 2025

Oh, and Ulysses is also convinced the apocalypse might be coming… thanks to his disturbing, possibly marijuana-enhanced prophetic dreams.

So yes. Emotional instability, cosmic dread, and LA messiness. A perfect combination.

Tyler Posey Entered the Chat and Everything Got Hotter

Now let’s talk about the real cultural reset.

Posey’s character enters the story with the kind of energy that immediately signals: “this is about to become someone’s Roman Empire.”

From the moment he appears, there’s an undeniable chemistry between him and Jogia’s character that feels less like acting and more like two magnets aggressively ignoring physics. And then it happens. The scene.

TYLER POSEY & AVAN JOGIA

NOW APOCALYPSE (1.01) pic.twitter.com/v7K2ro8iIv — b movie bimbo ★ (@immortalcoochie) January 9, 2025

The one that lives rent-free in the brains of anyone who accidentally stumbled across it at 2 a.m. on streaming platforms. A make-out sequence so intense it feels like it was directed by someone who said, “what if we just fully committed to chaos?”

It starts with tension. It escalates quickly. There are whispered lines, lingering looks, and then it becomes… very physical, very fast.

We Were Not Prepared for the Level of Chemistry

What makes the Posey-Jogia pairing so unforgettable isn’t just the scene itself, it’s the fact that it felt like the beginning of something.

Tyler Posey y Avan Jogia Now Apocalypse pic.twitter.com/1GHGfaIdyj — Horny Dudes 🔥 (@Sexytvboys) February 10, 2020

There was fire. There was potential. There was absolutely no emotional safety net for viewers.

And then… it ended.

No second season expansion. No long-term storyline. No full exploration of what that dynamic could have become.

Just one season. Ten episodes. And a shared collective trauma among fans who still occasionally remember it and whisper, “why was that so hot?”

RELATED: Avan Jogia & Tyler Posey Hook Up In New “Now Apocalypse”

Seven Years Later and We’re Still Thinking About It

Almost seven years later, the internet still hasn’t fully recovered from what Now Apocalypse gave us.

It wasn’t just a moment of television chaos, it was a reminder that sometimes casting directors accidentally create lightning in a bottle and then immediately drop it into the ocean.

There’s still something kind of funny about it too. A surreal comedy about the end of the world quietly giving us one of the most unreasonably intense on-screen pairings of its era.

And maybe that’s why it lingers.

Because even in a show about apocalypse-level uncertainty, some things felt very clear: Posey and Jogia had chemistry that deserved more screen time.

So Yes… We’re Still Waiting

Would we support a revival? Absolutely. Would we behave responsibly if a second season suddenly appeared? No guarantees. But until then, we’ll continue remembering what could have been–the chaos, the tension, the missed opportunity for more unhinged romance in a show that already had nothing to lose. And honestly? We’re still not over it.