After Dominating 2025, Bailey Is Returning With His Darkest Role Yet

After what felt like approximately a hundred consecutive projects, Jonathan Bailey finally disappeared for a second.

Not fully vanished, obviously. This is Jonathan Bailey we’re talking about. Even during a “break,” he somehow remained online discourse material, red carpet royalty, and the internet’s collective crush.

Still, after finishing his run as Fiyero in Wicked and seemingly appearing in every possible movie, interview, photoshoot, and TikTok edit throughout 2025, Bailey intentionally stepped back from acting to focus on his LGBTQ+ charity initiative, the Shameless Fund.

Which was admirable. But also? The drought was difficult.

Thankfully, the universe has decided to heal itself because Bailey is officially returning to screens — and naturally, he picked something completely chaotic for his comeback.

According to Variety, Bailey is set to star opposite Natalie Portman in a psychological thriller titled Pumping Black.

RELATED: Wait, Is Jonathan Bailey Really Taking a Break From Acting?

Jonathan Bailey Is Entering His Dark Thriller Era

Directed by Mimi Cave — whose previous work includes Fresh and Holland — Pumping Black takes place inside the ultra-intense world of professional cycling.

If your first thought was, “Cycling? How stressful can that be?” apparently the answer is: extremely.

The screenplay, written by Haley Hope Bartels, follows Taylor Mace, a cyclist played by Bailey, who finds himself aging out of the sport at 35 years old. Enter Andrea Lathe, played by Portman, a doctor whose obsession with victory and power begins pulling Taylor into increasingly dangerous territory. And this is where things get deliciously dramatic.

According to the official description shared by Variety, Taylor is forced to take “increasingly dark measures” to protect a secret as the race to the Tour de France intensifies.

The film has also reportedly been compared to both Whiplash and Black Swan.

Which basically translates to: everyone in this movie is probably going to spiral magnificently.

Bailey and Portman Is a Wildly Powerful Combo

The casting alone already feels like a guaranteed internet obsession.

The Wicked: For Good actor has spent the last few years proving he can do almost anything. Charming romantic lead? Easy. Historical drama heartthrob? Obviously. Musical theater prince with chemistry powerful enough to destabilize social media? Done.

Now he’s pivoting into psychological thriller territory, which honestly feels overdue.

There’s something about Bailey’s screen presence that works incredibly well with characters hiding emotional instability underneath polished confidence. Watching that energy unfold inside a high-pressure sports thriller sounds like exactly the kind of performance awards voters suddenly become very loud about.

Then there’s Portman, who practically invented the “intense psychological breakdown” genre at this point. Putting her into a film described as Black Swan meets professional cycling feels almost suspiciously perfect casting. Portman is also serving as a producer on the project, alongside Bailey’s involvement as one of the film’s central stars, which suggests the team already has major confidence in the material.

Jonathan Bailey’s Career Somehow Keeps Getting More Interesting

What makes Bailey’s rise so fascinating is how unpredictable it’s become. A few years ago, many audiences primarily knew him from Bridgerton. Then came blockbuster musicals, prestige projects, magazine covers, internet thirst campaigns, and now… bicycle-themed psychological torment cinema.

That’s range.

And unlike some actors who disappear after a major breakout year, Bailey somehow keeps choosing projects that feel increasingly ambitious instead of safer.

Also, let’s acknowledge the obvious: the man was basically everywhere in 2025. Calling him overexposed would almost feel accurate if audiences weren’t still desperately asking for more.

Which is probably why news of Pumping Black instantly sparked excitement online. Fans have clearly missed him, and the idea of Bailey returning in a dark, adrenaline-fuelled thriller alongside Natalie Portman feels almost engineered inside a laboratory to attract obsessive movie discourse.

Production is reportedly set to begin this fall.

Until then, everyone can resume patiently waiting for Jonathan Bailey to once again dominate timelines, interviews, fancams, and probably awards season conversations too.