Tyler Posey Bares His Glorious Bum (Again) In New Film

Tyler Posey can’t seem to keep his clothes on, both professionally and personally. We aren’t complaining here. Just stating fact.

The former Teen Wolf star has once again dropped trou for his millions of fans to ogle over in a new film called Alone that comes out today.

According to Alone‘s official IMDb page, Tyler plays a character named Aidan in the film which co-stars a bevy of formidable talent including Donald Sutherland and the hunky Robert Ri’chard.

“When an outbreak hits, Aidan barricades himself inside his apartment and starts rationing food,” the description of the film began. “His complex is overrun by infected Screamers, and with the world falling apart into chaos, he is left completely alone fighting for his life.”

That’s all and great and everything, and perfect for the spooky month we are in, but let’s cut to the chase. Tyler shows his glorious booty off in his movie which is looking better than ever (see pics HERE).

Tyler also joined OnlyFans last month, becoming the latest A-list stud to be part of the popular online platform that caters to the naughtier side of the internet.

So we’ve seen your backside a bunch of times Tyler, and its impeccable. Does this mean the front will be on display in the near future? Please let us know, thanks.