Tyler Posey Begins His Journey On OnlyFans: ‘Come Get Wet With Me’

Super cute Tyler Posey is the latest celebrity to create their own OnlyFans page even though we’ve been treated to seeing pretty much all of him for free up until this point.
The former Teen Wolf star announced his decision to do this on Monday, September 28, that included a 49-second clip of him singing with his guitar (see clip HERE). Tyler, just like many other stars like Harry Styles, has a bunch of tattoos which were clearly on display as we tried to focus on him exhibiting his talents and not his body (we failed).
“Welcome to my OnlyFans. I play guitar in my bare ass. Hang with me and we’ll be best friends,” he croons. He followed that up with, “I did it. Join me ;)”
“I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans,” he told Page Six. ”I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me. I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans.”
Tyler is far from the only hot guy with an active OnlyFans account. Check out four more that might be worth perusing for educational purposes.
Mark Jansen (Big Brother 19)
Safaree Samuels (Love & Hip-Hop)
Aaron Carter (Singer)
Swae Lee (Singer & Rapper)
