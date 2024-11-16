Wow! Tyson vs Paul 1 Opened My Eyes to Something Important!

November 15 was the long-awaited and previously delayed boxing match Tyson vs Paul 1. Whether or not you follow combat sports, everyone was glued to Netflix and the internet to see how this fight was going down in the history books.

In my humble opinion, this was never leaning in Mike Tyson’s (50 wins, 5 losses) favor ever since it was announced that his opponent would be Jake Paul (11 wins, 1 loss). Not only had Tyson – a certifiable boxing legend – retired nearly twenty years prior, but he is also thirty-one years older than his challenger.

Advertisement

(PS: I’m well aware of the shortcomings by both parties over the years. I’m in no way glorifying their previous actions, but news is news!)

UFC Fighter Doesn’t Want School to Turn His Kid Gay – Instinct Magazine

Advertisement

The same way Ronda Rousey couldn’t compete with the new class of girls like Holly Holmes and Amanda Nunes, Mike Tyson couldn’t keep up with a fresh-faced sportsman like Jake Paul. This was evident by Paul stating post-match that he let Tyson make it to the final round for a decision victory because he felt bad the legendary boxer was struggling after round two.

For the sake of others, I’m glossing over the fact that Netflix accidently aired Mike Tyson’s entire ass during the pre-show build up. Oh, the controversy!

Advertisement

Speaking of controversy, Tyson vs Paul had quite the controversial finish, but not as controversial as the other main card match: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano. Despite multiple headbutts, stoppage from the referee, point deductions and “playing dirty,” Katie was still declared the winner via decision over Serrano.

But during the post-match gathering in the ring, I noticed something very important… I’m talking about Taylor’s boxing coach – Ross Enamait. (hey, daddy).

Who is Ross Enamait as seen in Tyson vs Paul?

Limiting Ross to just “Katie Taylor’s coach” would be a huge disservice as this hottie has a number of accomplishments in his own right. Hailing from Connecticut, Ross was an amateur boxer for a number of years and even held several small titles before he was sidelined due to a series of injuries.

Advertisement

Instead of giving up, he achieved a bachelor’s and master’s degree in personal training and has spent over twenty years as a professional boxing coach. He’s released a number of instructional books and videos on fitness and boxing, and he’s featured in a number of broadcasts including DAZN Boxing, BBC Sport: Boxing and Sky Sports World Championship Boxing.

And he’s obviously very, very attractive.

So, while the entire world is still reeling from Tyson vs Paul and Taylor vs Serrano, I’m instead going to focus on the hottness that is Ross Enamait with a slew of his sexiest videos.

Enjoy! And make sure you comment on Tyson vs Paul, Ross Enamait and everything on your mind in relation to Netflix’s biggest event of the year!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I mean… look at that booty! I wish there was more proof of his face card, because I saw it on live television last night, but it appears we’ll just have to settle for these videos. However, maybe I can suggest he make new content in 2025 in less clothing? Yes, yes. I know this is a post about super heterosexual, super masculine sports but… a gay guy can hope, right?

And if I ever decided to get into boxing, I know just who to call.

Source: Effortless Superhuman, Ross Training, ESPN