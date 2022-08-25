Umbrella Academy Gets Season 4 Greenlight

The Umbrella Academy is getting one final season at Netflix. But then what’s next for showrunner Steve Blackman?

Earlier today, Netflix made the announcement about the the superhero series. When they did, Blackman celebrated the news.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” said series creator, executive producer, and showrunner Steve Blackman. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Based on the graphic novel by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy is the story of a family of superpowered siblings who often time travel and save humanity from the end of the world. The show’s third season also gained praise for how it handled the transition of Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page. The writers decided to incorporate that into Page’s character and had him also come out and transition as a trans man.

But now that The Umbrella Academy is coming to an end, what’s next for show creator Steve Blackman? Well, he’ll be moving onto a new queer project. Blackman will be spearheading the tv series adaption of the video game Horizon Zero Dawn.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a sci-fi series taking place thousands of years in the future. Humanity has reverted to tribal culture but their primitive way of life merges with that of high-tech living machines created by the “Old Ones.”

As Variety writes, “The disaster that destroyed our world is long forgotten, but when these formerly peaceful machines mysteriously turn into dangerous hunters of all life, a young outcast named Aloy discovers that the only chance to save her world is to fight to uncover what happened to ours.”

While the story’s main character does not concern herself with romance – some gaming fans even consider her some form of asexual or aromantic – the video game series has included queer characters. This includes the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West casting Carrie Anne Moss as a queer character. Maybe this character could appear in a later season of the show (and maybe Moss will return for the role).

But that’s not the only project on Steve Blackman’s list. On top of finishing The Umbrella Academy and starting Horizon Zero Dawn, Blackman is also working on a sci-fi thriller called Orbital.

“Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions,” said Blackman of the two projects. “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories.”

