Utah: Could Harvey Milk Boulevard Become Charlie Kirk Boulevard?

Utah is once again at the center of a cultural and political debate, this time over a stretch of road in Salt Lake City that has come to symbolize LGBTQ+ visibility, local control, and the ongoing tension between state and city leadership.

What Is HB196 and Why We Should Pay Attention

A newly proposed bill in the Utah Legislature, known as HB196, would give state lawmakers the authority to rename locally owned roads—effectively overriding decisions made by cities and municipalities. While the bill is written broadly, critics point out that it appears to focus squarely on one specific location: 900 South in Salt Lake City.

That street currently carries the honorary name Harvey Milk Boulevard, a designation adopted by the Salt Lake City Council in 2016. Under the proposed legislation, the road would be redesignated as Charlie Kirk Boulevard, sparking immediate reaction from city officials, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, and residents across Utah.

The History Behind Harvey Milk Boulevard

Harvey Milk Boulevard is not simply a street name—it is a symbol. Harvey Milk was one of the first openly gay elected officials in U.S. history and a pioneering voice for LGBTQ+ rights before his assassination in 1978. The honorary designation in Salt Lake City spans several blocks and includes signage and public art that recognize Milk’s legacy and his impact on civil rights.

For many in Salt Lake City’s LGBTQ+ community, the street serves as both a reminder of past struggles and a marker of progress in a state where LGBTQ+ visibility has often faced resistance.

Who Is Charlie Kirk—and Why His Name Is Being Proposed

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee (R–Layton), who has defended the proposal by framing it as a way to honor Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University last year. According to Lee, naming a major street after Kirk would serve as a meaningful memorial and a statement about free speech.

Lee has also argued that the city would remain free to honor Harvey Milk elsewhere, suggesting that the bill does not erase Milk’s legacy but instead creates space for recognizing another figure.

Local Control vs. State Authority

Salt Lake City officials have strongly pushed back against HB196. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has described the bill as an inappropriate state-level intrusion into decisions that have traditionally—and legally—belonged to local governments.

City leaders have indicated that if the bill advances, Salt Lake City intends to resist it. Several officials have emphasized that the original honorary naming was the result of years of community discussion and council approval, reflecting the values of the city’s residents.

LGBTQ+ Advocates Speak Out

Equality Utah, the state’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, has been particularly vocal in opposing the bill. Leaders from the group have characterized HB196 as an unnecessary culture-war tactic, arguing that honoring one public figure should not come at the expense of another—especially when the existing name holds deep meaning for a marginalized community.

The organization has also pointed out that if another city in Utah wishes to honor Charlie Kirk, that decision should belong to that community rather than being imposed on Salt Lake City by the legislature.

In response, Equality Utah launched a petition urging lawmakers to respect municipal authority and preserve the Harvey Milk Boulevard designation. As of this week, the petition has gathered more than 3,000 signatures, reflecting widespread concern among residents.

Public Reaction Across Utah

According to reporting by KSL.com, many Utahns have expressed confusion and frustration over the proposal. Some residents have questioned why a statewide bill is needed at all, noting that street naming has long been handled at the local level. Others have suggested that if lawmakers want to honor Charlie Kirk, they should identify a different street rather than replacing an existing honorary name.

While opinions vary, there appears to be broad agreement among locals that the issue raises larger questions about governance, symbolism, and who gets to decide how public spaces are named.

What Happens Next

The future of HB196 remains uncertain as it moves into Utah’s legislative session, which runs from late January through early March. Whether the bill advances, stalls, or is revised, the debate has already reignited long-standing conversations about LGBTQ+ visibility, political power, and the balance between state authority and local autonomy in Utah.

For now, Harvey Milk Boulevard remains in place—but the discussion surrounding it underscores how something as simple as a street name can carry profound cultural and political weight.

