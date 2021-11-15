Vancouver Rogues First Gay Rugby Team Staging A Comeback

As the world opens up again after the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown cherised traditions we loved and look forward to are once again happening. In the world of rugby, one of those much-loved events is the Bingham Cup,

The Mark Kendall Bingham Memorial Tournament, or Bingham Cup as it is more widely known, is the biennial world championships of gay and inclusive rugby.

Brennan Bastyovanszky, 42, a longtime rugby player and lover of the sport told CBC “that he helped revive the Vancouver Rogues, a rugby club inclusive to players of all sexual orientations and gender identities.” And a major reason for this revival,

was so B.C. and the queer community would have representation in the Bingham Cup, the world championships of gay and inclusive rugby, which will take place in Ottawa next year.

The Vancouver Rogues were formed in 2002. Bastyovansky touched upon the homophobia that can be found in the sport before joining a queer rugby team telling CBC,

“There were even occasions when I was confronted, physically threatened by people on my own team It’s always been … difficult at times. But ever since I came out and found that gay rugby has a huge following … I feel safe and comfortable being myself in rugby now.”

It was extremely important for the Vancouver Rogues, the provinces first gay and inclusive rugby team to be represented at the Bingham Cup Bastyovansky felt,

“B.C. is a cultural heart of rugby in Canada, and also there’s a huge queer community here, so it would be a shame if we didn’t have representation [in the tournament],”

The Bingham Cup will be held from August 13-August 22, 2022.

