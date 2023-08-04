VELO Releases Hot New Album ‘Blessed’

Get ready for some record-breaking heat, one of our favorite artists VELO just dropped his latest album Blessed.

This is the fourth album by the recording artist and he has dedicated it to Merek Ramirez, who recently passed away. Ramirez was the Co Founder of the now formally known “Harmony Healing Center” where he helped many LGBTQ+ patients find peace and healing.

Advertisement

VELO is the Latino papi that has brought us some favorites Big D*ck Daddy, Perra, and Hit It & Quit It.

The album features collaborations with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s DeJa Skye, Drag Race España’s Clover Bish, Nebraska Thunderfuck and more.

Advertisement

The lead single on Blessed is Perversa featuring DeJa Skye and the music video features a cameo by Clover Bish. The reggaeton bop gives us a taste of DeJa’s Spanish bilingual chops as the dancing diva serves us all the body-ody-ody.

The newest single and latest video to drop off of Blessed is Bounce 2.0 which features vocals by Clover Bish, Luisifer, and Real Sick Bitch of Melbourne.

Advertisement

Blessed is out now everywhere music is available. Go getchu some!