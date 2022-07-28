Tall Drink Mackenzie Claude is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct hottie is a tall drink of water that will quench your thirst. At 6’5”, Mackenzie Claude is a mountain of a man who keeps it tight in all the right places. If you’re asking yourself why he looks familiar, that’s because Claude’s alter ego was born on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5 when Alaska Thunderfuck transformed the Navy veteran into the Nebraska Thunderfuck, the glamazonian entertainer.

Since appearing on Drag Race, Claude (Nebraska) has toured, modeled, and collaborated with industry insiders and made a career out of being an accidental drag queen.

Now, the entertainer lives in Las Vegas and shares his life with partners drag superstar Derrick Barry and artist Nick San Pedro. If you follow Nebraska, you know there is a feast for the eyes with some thirst traps, daily dealings of Vegas life, and a whole lotta wigs!

As an independent artist, Claude works hard to self-fund all his projects. You can see much more of him on his OnlyFans.

Recently, Nebraska collaborated with one of Instinct’s favorite independent recording artists VELO on the track and music video for Venom.

Let’s get to know Mackenzie Claude (Nebraska Thunderfuck) a little more:

INSTINCT: What has it meant to embrace the drag persona of Nebraska?

MACKENZIE CLAUDE: I believe the greatest risks in life produce the greatest rewards. Drag was a big pivot in my life from the military, but it has been extremely rewarding. Nebraska has opened me up to new possibilities, expanded my audience & turned many of my dreams into realities.

INSTINCT: How has your life pre-Nebraska influenced the artist you are today?

MC: The artist I am today is an accumulation of all those experiences. Surviving an abusive home, foster care, the military, modeling, my friends, my hookups, my highs and my lows. I create from all of those chapters in my life.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

MC: Freedom, songwriting, being on set, adventure, setting and achieving goals, the X-Men, Janet Jackson.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

MC: My height. I’m 6’5″. ❤️

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

MC: My height and my 🍆.

INSTINCT: What defines sexy?

MC: It’s the inner swag we present to the world.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

MC: That’s easy, serving my country. 🇺🇲 I was a Navy Medic for the Marines for 6 years and 3 assignments overseas. That is my proudest moment.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

MC: Walking the runway during New York Fashion Week; writing and recording a Solo EP; writing a book about my journey with abuse, navigating life after and achieving closure.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

MC: I have found love, twice actually. I have been in a throuple for the last decade. One of the best parts about my relationship is that they love me unconditionally and we work together as a team. I love that my partners are so different from each other. They keep me on my toes. ❤️

INSTINCT: What is it like being a part of a non-traditional relationship and under public observation?

MC: For the most part, we have had wonderful support from our friends, fans and family. Of course there are people that judge us when they find out that we are a throuple. They make assumptions. We tune them out.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? I can’t choose just one. Cruel Intentions, Requiem For A Dream, Thirteen, Eternal Sunshine, White Oleander.



Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Alexander Skarsgard or Mario Lopez



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Potato Chips

Favorite position? The stand and deliver. I like to be in control and see my partner laying on their back while their pecs bounce back and forth.



If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Velvet Rope by Janet Jackson



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

MC: It’s a wonderful compliment. ❤️