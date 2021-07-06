Victim Was Attacked From Behind After Hearing Anti-Gay Slur

A 29-year-old doctor was viciously attacked for no apparent reason early Saturday morning in New York City leaving him hospitalized.

Sina Rezaie says he was walking home from the subway in Greenwich Village when he heard a man shout an anti-gay slur.

“He called me a ‘fa**ot’ and then half a block later, he came from behind and kicked and punched me multiple times,” Rezaie told NBC News from his hospital bed late Saturday.

After the attacker fled the scene, Rezaie stumbled his way to a nearby bar where two friends, Laurie Beck and Richard Delay were working.

Beck says she noticed Rezaie through the window staggering and walking erratically on the sidewalk.

Delay ran outside to check on the doctor before calling to Beck to bring some supplies like a bottle of water and paper towels.

“I saw him holding his mouth, blood running out from face,” Delay told NBC News. “He said that he had gotten attacked by some guy who said something to him as he came off the train. Apparently the guy called him a slur and then threw him to the ground, and started kicking him repeatedly.”

The assault left the doctor with a broken jaw in two places. Due to the extent of his injuries, Rezaie had to undergo emergency surgery to wire his mouth shut with metal plates and screws which will have to remain for at least a month.

Although there are surveillance cameras throughout the area, police have yet to announce any arrests or suspects.

His friends have set up a crowdfunding campaign to help Rezaie

Meanwhile, Rezaie – who says he’s always felt safe in his neighborhood – still has no idea why he was the target of an apparent hate crime.

“I don’t know why this happened to me,” said the physician.

In a post to his Instagram account, Rezaie thanked his friends and followers for the many get-well messages he’s received and added he is now at home recuperating.

(source: NBC News)