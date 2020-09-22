Voss Events Delivers Ghoulish Glamour With “Drive ‘N Drag-Halloween Edition”

Several of the dolls of RuPaul’s Drag Race have managed to bring the spookiness to some of the runway challenges during the decade plus run of the multiple Emmy-winning show, but getting to see them do it live is a whole new kind of monster. Thankfully, Voss Events has brought together hosts some of our Drag Race favorites for another version of his Uber-successful Drive ‘N Drag, the Halloween Edition!

Asia O’Hara serves as the host for the event, with RuPaul’s Drag Race stunners Yvie Oddly, Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Vanessa Vanjie and Violet Chachki serving as trapped spirits who have all have died from obscure causes: a car accident, food poisoning, burned at the stake, among other ghoulish endings. Each soul shares her chilling tale in an immersive stage performance that is sure to fright and delight audiences nationwide. The outdoor concert series kicks off October 2 in Philadelphia and run through October 31, stopping in San Francisco, Boston, Denver and New York.

As they did with the ultra successful and very welcome summer edition of Drive ‘N Drag, the Halloween Edition will offer both the live theatrical experience, but from the safety of either inside or on top of their cars, along with concert style stage and lighting, Jumbotron screens and sound is pumped outside from the stage and through every car via FM transmitters. Shows will run all weekend long, from 12PM to 11PM. Food and beverages are available via Gourmet Food Trucks and early shows will even include Voss Events’ famous Drag Brunch with a special brunch menu served!

Producer Brandon Voss says “Our wildly popular drive-in productions are proving the drag show must go on even through a pandemic! The show has been adapted to be even more interactive than the original arena production, bringing performances and haunts into the parking lot for a good scare.”

“Drive ‘N Drag: Halloween Edition” tickets are available now on VossEvents.com. $50 per car for two people. 100 VIP spots, closest to the stage, are also available for $100 per spot. Additional passengers are $10 each. All general admission spots are assigned upon arrival.