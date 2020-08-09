Was This A Karen Move Or Were There Threats Made And Why?

We’ve all dealt with a Karen, Kevin, Richard recently. Whatever you want to call them, they’re the ones that apparently feel violated beyond belief and involve authorities over their temper tantrum of shallow nerves and over-exaggerated entitlement.

One of our family’s (LGBTQ) representatives in government recently had to deal with a “my feelings are hurt – I need to involve as many people as possible” fellow lawmaker. Or were the alleged threats vocalized? Hmm.

Pennsylvania Representative Tom Murt (Republican) decided to call the police after a phone call with fellow Pennsylvania state Representative Brian Sims (Democrat). Sims got a little heated in his mind and Murt feared for his and his family’s safety. Sims denied making threats over the phone and claims that the phone call and raised voices was about Murt allegedly “killing the effort to advance LGBTQ legislation.”

Murt apparently was confused about the subject matter of the phone conversation and believes that Sims was calling about the LGBTQ bill he had releases a memo about on Monday of this week.

We’ve seen Sims mad before and rightfully so. We know that he can raise his voice, be vocal, passionate, and spout some colorful words. In our post, Sims: “How Dare You Put Our Families at Risk and Pretend It Was About Looking Out For Your Own!”, we see just that.

So maybe Murt wasn’t being a Karen, Richard (Dick), Kevin. Murt’s full press release is at the end of this article, but here is bit where he mentions some of the alleged threats:

“In the past, Rep. Sims and I have been gracious colleagues and friends. He answered my call and he directly launched a verbal, hostile and threatening attack on me personally, using foul language, screaming at me, and stating that (in this order):

– ‘I will ruin you.’

– ‘You are finished.’

– ‘I will get you for this.’

– ‘I’m not done with you.’

He goes on in the press release about Sims’ behavior stating, “His language was so vitriolic, I walked outside with the telephone so my family would not hear his obscene language and his repeated use of the f-word.” Sims denied the accusations of threats in a tweet, but that tweet has since been deleted. One news source states that the tweet read: “LOL in my entire life I’ve never said these things to Tom or anyone else. I did make it abundantly clear to him that killing the effort to advance LGBTQ legislation in Pennsylvania with his weird campaign effort is something that I’d make sure advocates knew about. And they do.” What is this all about? Timing, intent, playing with LGBTQ rights. Murt co-sponsored a bill that is being labeled an LGBTQ Bill of Rights. In a memo released on Monday, the bill supports protections for LGBTQ people in the state, but it lacks inclusive civil rights and hate crimes legislation. Some advancements are good, but Sims apparently brought up that there are only two weeks left for the Pennsylvania legislation to meet and pass a bill, which Sims feel is not enough, claiming that Murt and republicans are doing this all for show. “When people pretend to care about equality legislation that they’ve had all term to advance, just in time for the elections, and not in enough time to actually advance equality,” – Pennsylvania Capital-Star Murt feels that two weeks is enough time to write a bill. He stated that he and other lawmakers have drafted the bill with input from the LGBT community which addresses adoption rights, conversion therapy bans, hate crime language, and overall protections in public accommodations for LGBTQ individuals. Upper Moreland police confirm that they are investigating the phone call incident but have not provided further details.

So who is in the right and who is in the wrong? We may never know about the phone call. Was Murt being a Karen or did Sims make threats? Will two weeks be enough time to get an LGBTQ positive bill passed? Will the bill be sweeping enough to make actual change happen?

