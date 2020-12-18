Watch Ian McKellen Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine

Celebrated British actor Sir Ian McKellen has become one of the first people to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, we saw the first British citizens receive Pfizer’s vaccine creation outside of testing. The U.K. is currently going through a process of distributing the vaccine to the elderly and residents/staff of care homes. Due to this, the X-Men and Lord of the Rings star has become part of the first wave of recipients.

“Next time I come, well no, six days after I next come I’m going to give them all a big hug – is that allowed? I don’t know,” he joked during his health appointment.

The actor also noted the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations,” McKellen said, according to BBC News.

Ian McKellen later praised Britain’s National Health Service and its efforts to protect British citizens.

“Of course, I know I wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for the NHS,” McKellen said. “I’m a little bit older than the NHS but when I was a kid, having good medical treatment available when it was needed – what a wonderful notion.”

McKellen then tweeted out his support of the vaccine.

“I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine,” he tweeted, “I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone.”

