Watch — Lady Gaga & Jimmy Fallon’s Very Awkward FaceTime Interview 

Was this a stunt or not? Lady Gaga called into Jimmy Fallon FaceTime style during an episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition on Wednesday, April 1, that was painfully awkward to watch.

Jimmy, 45, was super excited when the “Poker Face” singer accepted his call but things changed for the weird the minute she began speaking. “I can’t, Jimmy. I can’t talk right now,” she began.

He conducted the interview on his phone which might have confused her a bit as he inexplicably held it away from his face at times so that she couldn’t see him. “Hello? Jimmy, I can’t see you,” she then said. “Am I on TV?”

She then tried to actually reschedule the interview during his show for today, April 3, which left him in a state of confusion that you could see all over his face.

The interview eventually got pushed back to this coming Monday, April 6, where she will be making an announcement related to COVID-19. Still, you have to wonder if this was for show or something she actually didn’t know about.

The New York native referenced COVID-19 when she revealed that her 6th studio album, Chromatica, would be delayed from its initial release date of Friday, April 10. She also had to cancel her Las Vegas shows over the matter but is still hopeful that she’ll be able to do her Chromatica Ball tour that is set to begin in France on July 24.