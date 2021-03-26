Watch Lil Nas X Flirt With The Devil In His New MV

It’s finally here! After almost a year of teases and clips, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” is finally here.

Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X released his latest single earlier today and dropped a music video to go with it.

In the song, Lil Nas X sings about a sexual relationship with a man living “in the dark.” The rapper and singer knows that the relationship should stay physical because the man’s dark living style, which includes weed “cocaine and drinkin’,” is not right for Lil Nas X. But, he can’t help but want to get that special call.

“Cocaine and drinkin’ with your friends,” he sings. “You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend. I’m not phased, only here to sin. If Eve ain’t in your garden, you know that you can.”

He then adds in the Chorus, “Call me when you want, call me when you need. Call me in the morning, I’ll be on the way. Call me when you want, call me when you need. Call me out by your name, I’ll be on the way like.”

As for the music video, Lil Nas X shows his most revealing visuals yet. Intertwined with Greek mythology references, Lil Nas X is seen pole dancing while wearing nothing but boxers and high heels. The musician even mirrors the message of flirting with the dark side by giving Satan a lap dance.

Reflecting on the video and song, Lil Nas X wrote a letter to his 14-year-old self and posted it on his social media pages.

“Dear 14 year old Montero,” he wrote. “I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

“You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda,” the musician then added. “But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future.”