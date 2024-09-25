Watch: New Trailer For Gay Teen Film ‘Bonus Track’ by Josh O’Connor

Josh O’ Connor is know to US audiences for his role alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist in the tantalizing viral tennis movie Challengers. To The Crown enthusiasts, O’Connor is popularly known for portraying a young Charles, Prince of Wales. As a talented actor, it is unsurprising that Josh has added story writer to his many known talents. The British actor co-wrote Bonus Track alongside Mike Gilbert and with a directorial debut by Julia Jackman.

The gay teen romantic-comedy film Bonus Track first came out in the UK in June 2024 after being screened in the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023. The film is set in 2006 in a small town in the UK where an unlikely pair of teenage boys fall in love while preparing for a talent show. The plot of the movie reads.

“George (Joe Anders) is in his final year of school, failing all his subjects and daydreaming about being a famous musician. His talent goes unnoticed until he meets Max (Samuel Small), who uses his knowledge from his rock star parents to help George prep for the talent show.”

The aura of the film was compared to romcom classic Love Actually and was lauded for Joe Anders and Samuel Small‘s performances, which Screen Daily called “charming” and has “a largely positive depiction of adolescent homosexuality”

The coming-of-age romcom will be premiering in the US on National Coming Out Day (October 11) after the film was acquired for distribution by Sunrise Films. In the mean time, check out the trailer below and get excited for this new rom-com:

