WATCH: The Full ‘Tiger King’ Wedding Video

By now, you’ve probably heard about, seen memes about, and possibly held days’ worth of binge sessions over the Netflix documentary Tiger King. And now to add to that intense footage tightly wrapped into eight episodes, it appears the internet has found an additional video to watch.

The now-hotly-discussed documentary follows several years in the lives of people within the big cat zoo world. The true-crime documentary begins, however, with Joe Exotic, an Oklahoma zookeeper who starts a longstanding feud with big cat conservationist Carol Baskin. As the years go by, the dispute between the two gets costlier and more threatening until one of them ends up in jail.

But it wasn’t just the feud and the threat of violence that kept Netflix viewers engaged for eight full episodes. The show is addicting because Joe Exotic is such a strange and explosive human being. Keep in mind, this observation isn’t to glorify the man. After all, he was violent, abusive, manipulative, and much worse. But, Tiger King is a current streaming craze for that very reason.

One of the reasons why people are fascinated by Joe Exotic is the fact that he was in a gay polygamous relationship. Early on in the show, it’s revealed that the zookeeper had two younger men as husbands, John Finlay and Travis Maldonado, whom he married in 2014. Quick clips of that wedding were shared in the documentary, but now the entire wedding video has come to light.

As People Magazine writes, a 23-minute video of three man wedding is available on YouTube. And the wedding is just as crazy as most of Joe Exotic’s life.

“During the afterparty, a tiger with an American flag bandana was sprawled out across a few chairs, as nearby guests ate,” wrote the entertainment news source. “Next to a table, a tutu-wearing monkey sat in a chair. The men remained married for several years.”

Keep in mind, this might not be the last Tiger King-related to cross our eyes. As Newsweek reports, there is a rumored additional video in the works. This rumor was started by Jeff Lowe, another zookeeper on the show, who told reporters that “Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They’re filming tomorrow.”

Dillon Passage, Joe Exotic’s third husband after the falling out of his first two marriages, then backed this report by saying, “It’s going to be like a live-based episode, I believe. Kind of like a reunion.”

Despite those comments, Netflix has not come forward to confirm the story. In addition, several other faces from the original documentary say that they have not been contacted about appearing in an additional episode. Passage himself admitted that he was not asked to appear in the rumored special.

Then a representative for Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue told Entertainment Weekly, “We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked.”

For now, it seems that the additional episode is more rumor than real. But we’ll update you, if that changes.

Sources: People Magazine, Newsweek