We Now Have A Bisexual Disney Princess (Actress)

The voice and face behind two Disney princesses has shared some major news on social media.

Auli’i Cravalho has become a well-known name and face in the world of Disney. Not only did she voice Disney princess Moana, but she also played as Ariel in the tv broadcast of the stage production for The Little Mermaid. And now, the actress and singer is making headlines again… though it’s for a totally different reason. She came out as bisexual.

Cravalho made this announcement through a two-step plan. On Twitter, the actress from Hawaii responded to a fan’s question of whether or not Cravalho liked girls. In response, Cravalho tweeted the single line, “if I may escort you to my tiktok…”

if i may escort you to my tiktok… @auliicravalho https://t.co/xRJuYk3e2t — Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) April 8, 2020

The second step came in a recent post on the actress’s TikTok account. In the video, Auli’i Cravalho is seen lipsyncing to Eminem’s “Those Kinda Nights.”

“Seriously though, jokes aside. How are you doin’? You straight? She said, ‘No I’m bi,’” Cravalho mouthed. “She said, ‘Are you drunk?’ I said, ‘No, I’m high.’ I’m checking out the chick. She said, ‘So am I.’”

auli'i cravalho is bi and that is ALL that matters to me 😌 pic.twitter.com/TA5IUchlSY — maggie (@fabraybeso) April 8, 2020

Cravalho then later posted another video to TikTok in which she’s seen lying down with her cat while Lizzo’s “Boys” plays in the background.

Cravalho isn’t the only female singer to come out recently. Just yesterday, Rebecca Black, of the infamous 2011 song “Friday,” shared that she’d recently broken up with a woman.

“Every day is different. It’s something that over the past few years I’ve obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about,” Black shared on the “Dating Straight” podcast. “To me, the word ‘queer’ feels really nice. I have dated a lot of different types of people, and I just don’t really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the ‘gay’ side than others.”

Source: Dating Straight