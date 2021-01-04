We Now Know The Character Names For HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’

The upcoming Gossip Girl return just dropped some pictures and beginner info of the cast.

Later this year, HBO Max will release 10 episodes of what will be a new chapter in the Gossip Girl saga. While Kristen Bell will be returning as the narrator, this new series is a light continuation of the original show. This HBO Max version will pick up eight years after the original series and will have a new cast of rich private school teenagers making a mess of upscale New York City. Plus, the show is promised to be more focused on diversity and queer representation.

“This time around the leads are non-white. There’s a lot of queer content on this show,” said writer and producer Joshua Safran at the Vulture Festival in 2019. “It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.”

While some on-set photos of the cast were released in November, we now have official pictures of the main actors. The official Gossip Girl Instagram page released individual photos of the cast. To caption each photo, the account delivered each character’s name and a single word to represent their personality or circumstances.

You can check out all the pictures and posts below.