We Take A Look Back At Some Of His Most Memorable Roles

Christopher Meloni had a very good 2021. He returned to the role that catapulted him to fame, Detective Elliot Stabler, on the NBC spinoff Law and Order: Organized Crime. The series debuting last April was a hit right out of the gate earning a season two renewal almost immediately. Meloni left Law and Order: SVU in 2011 after eleven seasons. He has since said that disputes with his contract was the reason for his sudden departure.

2021 was also the year Meloni leaned into his status as one of our favorite daddies. Meloni regularly interacts with fans on his social media, even posting selfies upon request. He also rocked a Men’s Health magazine cover story.

While 2021 might have been the year Meloni exploded as the Internets favorite daddy, his career has been long and storied. Let’s take a look back at some of his most memorable roles!

CHRIS KELLER – Oz

BOB KELLY – Runaway Bride

DETECTIVE ELLIOT STABLER – Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

GENE JENKINSON – Wet Hot American Summer

FREAKSHOW – Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle

ROMAN ZIMOJIC – True Blood

DETECTIVE ELLIOT STABLER – Law and Order: Organized Crime

